Cattle killed Tuesday afternoon when semi-trailer catches fire in Chase County

MATFIELD GREEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Several cows were killed after a semi-trailer caught fire Tuesday afternoon along southbound Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio.

The blaze was reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday east of Matfield Green on the turnpike. The location was about 20 miles southwest of Emporia and about three miles southwest of the cattle pens.

Chase County Fire Chief Steve Fillmore said at least four head of cattle died as the result of the fire.

Fillmore said the fire appeared to have developed near the rear wheels on the passenger side of the semi’s tractor unit.

The fire eventually shifted to the front of the trailer then moved further toward the back of the trailer.

More than 30 cattle were on board the trailer at the time of the fire.

KVOE said the cattle that died were apparently at or near the front of the trailer.

The conditions of the surviving cattle weren’t immediately known.

Crews from the Matfield Green and Chase County fire departments responded to the blaze. The Emporia Fire Department provided mutual aid but KVOE said it was released .

The incident remained under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.