Advertisement

Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex.

Investigators say they’re treating the case as a homicide.

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday.

The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away. Police say the children are about the same age, between 10 and 13.

Police said late Tuesday that no parents had come forward to say their child was missing.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says it’s “a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.
FILE - Ben Zobrist hits a home run for the Kansas City Royals
Former Royals star Zobrist sues pastor for affair with wife, defrauding charity

Latest News

Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
Intensive care beds are filling up with surprisingly young, unvaccinated patients, and staff...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife...
Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims