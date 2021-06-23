Advertisement

Alma Police search for vehicle related to hit and run near USD 329 weight room

The Alma Police Department is looking for information regarding the pictured vehicle related to a hit and run near the USD 329 weight room on Wednesday morning.(Alma Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Alma Police Department is looking for information related to a hit and run on Wednesday morning near the USD 329 weight room.

The Alma Police Department says it would like to speak to the driver of the white GM flatbed truck pictured in connection with a hit and run near the Wabaunsee USD 329 weight room around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police said if anyone recognizes the vehicle or its possible occupants, they should contact Marshal Sielaff or the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

