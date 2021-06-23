Advertisement

14-year-old boy dies after falling from moving vehicle

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A 14-year-old Kansas boy has died after falling from a moving vehicle driven by another juvenile.

The accident happened Monday in Bonner Springs in suburban Kansas City. Police did not identify the victim.

A statement from police said officers responded to a report of a medical emergency in a parking lot and determined that two juveniles were riding on a vehicle driven by another juvenile. One of them fell and was critically injured. He died at a hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

