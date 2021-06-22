Tuesday forecast: Heating up the next couple days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern through Thursday will be the warming temperatures along with an increase in humidity. Triple digit heat indices are likely on Thursday, the only question is how hot. Storm chances increase beginning Wednesday night with on and off rounds of storms through the weekend.

Confidence is low on specific details with the storm chances this week into the weekend however latest thinking is for most of the storm activity to occur at night with most spots dry during the day. This does not mean there won’t be storms during the day in some areas, it just won’t be as widespread and it’ll be something that will be fine-tuned as the week progresses.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds may pass through during the morning otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds SW/S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. Humidity stays low so there will not be a heat index factor, in fact the ‘feels like’ temperature may be cooler than the actual temperature with how dry the air will be.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S 10-20 mph. There will be storms that develop in Nebraska and will make their way to Kansas however they will likely weaken by the time they reach the border. Will keep an eye on this in case a storm chance needs to be put in the forecast.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index up to 5° above the air temperature.

There will be better chance for scattered storms Wednesday night mainly after midnight with the bulk of the storms gone by mid-morning Thursday leaving mostly dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs heat up in the 90s with triple digit heat indices.

Thursday night may end up being the highest chance for storms in the 8 day….question is how widespread will the storms be and how long will they last into Friday. These will be details to continue to monitor the rest of the week. Temperatures and humidity gradually decrease by the weekend where highs will be in the low-mid 80 Saturday and Sunday. Most of the storm chances remain at night (Friday night and Saturday night). If you’re wondering it doesn’t look to get to hot beyond Tuesday of next week so it does look like Thursday may end up being the hottest day for the rest of the month.

Taking Action:

There isn’t one particular day where you need to cancel outdoor plans despite storm chances increasing by the end of the week as most of the storms will occur at night. Just stay weather aware and keep checking back daily in case the forecast changes and of course stay updated on the severe weather chances.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with high humidity. Heat indices will be 5-10 degrees above the actual air temperature.



Hail/wind threat Wednesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

