TPD arrest individual for shooting at group

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested Monday following an incident involving gunfire near 10th and Fairlawn.

Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was injured in the incident, and no property was damaged.

A viewer told 13 NEWS a group of men were working on house repairs just after 5 p.m. in the area when another man arrived and began to argue with them, then shot at them.

