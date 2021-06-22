Advertisement

Topeka tops Wichita, Kansas City for best run cities in the nation

FILE - Topeka Water Tower
FILE - Topeka Water Tower(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is better managed than Wichita or Kansas City according to a new study.

WalletHub.com says as local leadership begins to vie for the spotlight ahead of upcoming elections, it wanted to look at the cities in the U.S. that are run the best and the worst. It said Topeka came out as the 40th best-run city in the nation. It said it looked at metrics such as operating efficiency and quality of service which was measured against the city’s budget.

According to WalletHub, Topeka ranked 76th for quality of city services and ranked 40 for total budget per capita, which accounts for its 40th place.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub said when it comes to the quality of city services, Topeka ranked 76. It said this is due to a financial stability rank of 97, an educational rank of 81, a health rank of 68, a safety rank of 103, an economy rank of 25 and an infrastructure and pollution rank of 55. It said this all accounts for its quality of city services score of 54.09.

WalletHub said Wichita came in at 47 with a quality of city services rank of 124 and a total budget per capita rank of 24.

According to the study, Kansas City, Mo., ranked 101 with a quality of city services rank of 112 and a total budget per capita rank of 91.

Lastly, Kansas City, Kan., ranked 131 overall with a quality of city services rank of 138 and a total budget per capita rank of 116.

The study showed the best-run city in the nation is Nampa, Id., with a quality of city services rank of 23 and a total budget per capita rank of 1. It also said the worst-run city in the nation is Washington, D.C., with a quality of city services rank of 30 and a total budget per capita rank of 150.

To read the full study, or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

