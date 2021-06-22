Advertisement

Topeka Fire Department reminds residents to call 911

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has reminded residents to call 911 in case of an emergency, not its administration number.

The Topeka Fire Department says if fire or smoke alarms are sounding off in a home or building, residents should call 911 and not its administration number. It said 911 dispatchers are trained to handle every type of emergency and will immediately send help.

TFD said if its administration line doers receive an emergency call, it will transfer the call to 911 dispatchers to help the caller.

