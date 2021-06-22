SW 10th and Washburn Ave. to close June 23

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SW 10th St. will close just before the Washburn Ave. intersection to install a new bus pad.

The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, June 23, Joe Schreiner Concrete and Construction will close the westbound right lane on SW 10th St. just before the 10th and Washburn Ave. intersection.

According to the City, the company will install a new bus pad.

The City said work is scheduled to last until late afternoon on Friday, June 25.

According to the City, the sidewalk at the northeast corner of the intersection will also be closed and a pedestrian detour will be available.

