Advertisement

St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the shooting.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in St. Louis has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says two men were found dead outside a convenience store. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Four more shooting victims showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Hayden says investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Jimmy Landis
Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Black, a retired staff sergeant, has terminal colon cancer that he blames on the burn pits....
Dying veteran targets burn pits as source of cancer
Black, a retired staff sergeant, has terminal colon cancer that he blames on the burn pits....
Dying veterans blames burn pits for his cancer
A semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas...
Semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashes on turnpike near El Dorado
A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after authorities said he threatened two men with a...
Man arrested after police say he threatened men with gun outside Manhattan bar