Advertisement

Semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashes on turnpike near El Dorado

A semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas...
A semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-35, about 12 miles north of El Dorado.

Authorities said the semi was hauling alcoholic beverages and that much of the cargo had been damaged.

Crews were called to help clean up the scene.

Traffic was being allowed to proceed through the area in the right-hand lane.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Jimmy Landis
Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.

Latest News

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after authorities said he threatened two men with a...
Man arrested after police say he threatened men with gun outside Manhattan bar
Humidity stays low
Much hotter today, humidity remains low
Community members petition to raise Shawnee Co. lifeguards’ pay
Community members petition to raise Shawnee Co. lifeguards’ pay
TPD arrest individual for shooting at group