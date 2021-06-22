Semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashes on turnpike near El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on southbound I-35, about 12 miles north of El Dorado.

Authorities said the semi was hauling alcoholic beverages and that much of the cargo had been damaged.

Crews were called to help clean up the scene.

Traffic was being allowed to proceed through the area in the right-hand lane.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

