Salvation Army and Evergy team up for 4th annual fan giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka organizations are teaming up to help people beat the heat.

Evergy and the Salvation Army are giving out 600 new box fans to low and fixed-income Topekans. They say they’re targeting people who may not have central air or ceiling fans in their homes.

“It’s just a good thing to give back to the community and help those that are in need,” said Evergy’s Relations Manager Cynthia McCarvel. “It’s an easy way to get some help out to those that need it.”

Fans are still available to those who need them; you can go to the Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Ave from 9 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 3 pm Monday through Friday. Proof of residency and income are required - a piece of mail and a paystub or disability check would work.

