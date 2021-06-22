Advertisement

Salvation Army and Evergy team up for 4th annual fan giveaway

By Marissa Ventrelli and Melissa Brunner
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka organizations are teaming up to help people beat the heat.

Evergy and the Salvation Army are giving out 600 new box fans to low and fixed-income Topekans. They say they’re targeting people who may not have central air or ceiling fans in their homes.

“It’s just a good thing to give back to the community and help those that are in need,” said Evergy’s Relations Manager Cynthia McCarvel. “It’s an easy way to get some help out to those that need it.”

Fans are still available to those who need them; you can go to the Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Ave from 9 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 3 pm Monday through Friday. Proof of residency and income are required - a piece of mail and a paystub or disability check would work.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Jimmy Landis
Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.

Latest News

FILE - Northview Pool is open for the 2021 Summer Season
RCHD offers COVID tests for free pool admission Friday
Live at Five
Atlantic Resolve deployment leaves airfield along I-70 bare
(File Photo)
Scammers feast on impatience to get your money
(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan revises visitor policy