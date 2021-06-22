Advertisement

RCPD thanks residents for kindness while working traffic accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is forever grateful to residents for bringing cold water and kind words to officers as they worked to clear a traffic accident in 100+ degree weather.

The Riley County Police Department says it wants to send a heartfelt thank you to those that brought cold water and drinks to officers working a traffic accident last week. It said when residents saw officers were sweaty and thirsty, they immediately jumped into action.

According to RCPD, almost all of its officers on duty were working in 100+ degree weather for over two hours to clear the scene of an accident. It said numerous residents and businesses approached them and offered cold drinks and kind words.

RCPD said the small gestures mean a great deal to its officers and the support from the community never ceases to amaze it.

