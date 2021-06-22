RCPD asks public to avoid area of 400 block of S. Juliette Ave.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are attempting to respond to reports of someone with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of S. Juliette Ave.

The Riley County Police Department says it has issued an avoid the area for the 400 block of S. Juliette Ave. while it responds to reports of someone with a gunshot wound.

Avoid the Area



Please avoid this area if possible. pic.twitter.com/V6Xql3CA8M — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 22, 2021

RCPD said residents should avoid this area if possible.

