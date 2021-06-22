Advertisement

RCPD asks public to avoid area of 400 block of S. Juliette Ave.

Juliette Ave. in Manhattan
Juliette Ave. in Manhattan(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are attempting to respond to reports of someone with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of S. Juliette Ave.

The Riley County Police Department says it has issued an avoid the area for the 400 block of S. Juliette Ave. while it responds to reports of someone with a gunshot wound.

RCPD said residents should avoid this area if possible.

