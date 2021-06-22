RCHD offers COVID tests for free pool admission Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department will let residents swim at the Northview Pool for free on Friday, as long as they get a COVID-19 test.

The Riley County Health Department has invited the community out to cool off at Northview Pool on Friday. It said it will host a pool party so swimmers can take a COVID-19 test and get admitted to the pool for free.

RCHD said residents can also join its #SafeSummerChallenge. It said if participants complete 15 tasks it will give them a $5 gift card.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.