RCHD offers COVID tests for free pool admission Friday

FILE - Northview Pool is open for the 2021 Summer Season(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department will let residents swim at the Northview Pool for free on Friday, as long as they get a COVID-19 test.

The Riley County Health Department has invited the community out to cool off at Northview Pool on Friday. It said it will host a pool party so swimmers can take a COVID-19 test and get admitted to the pool for free.

RCHD said residents can also join its #SafeSummerChallenge. It said if participants complete 15 tasks it will give them a $5 gift card.

