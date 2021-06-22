Police arrest man who pointed machete at officer Monday night in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken into custody following a disturbance Monday night in central Topeka in which authorities said he pointed a machete at an officer.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Monday near S.W. 17th and Lane.

According to Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz, officers were dispatched to that location regarding a fight in which a person had a baseball bat.

As officers were en route, Munoz said, another caller advised that the person had a machete, not a baseball bat.

Officers arrived on the scene as the person was walking toward a crowd of people with the machete in his hand.

Police made commands for the man to drop the machete, but he refused to do so, Munoz said.

The man then pointed the machete at an officer and said he was not going to drop it, Munoz said.

The man “was told three times to drop the machete before finally throwing it to the ground,” Munoz said.

Police then issued commands for the man to get on the ground and he refused to do so as he began walking away toward his house, Munoz said.

The man then was taken into custody without further incident on his front porch.

Munoz said the man was taken to a local hospital and was cited with disorderly conduct.

The victim of the aggravated assault wasn’t cooperating with officers and didn’t want to be listed as a victim in the incident, Munoz said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.