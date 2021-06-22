Advertisement

One taken to hospital after shooting himself in the leg Monday night in northeast Topeka

One person was taken to a local hospital after police said he shot himself in the leg Monday night in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after police said he shot himself in the leg Monday night in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 7:39 p.m. near the 1500 block of N.E. Chester.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said officers were on an unrelated call near an all-terrain vehicle park in the Oakland area when they heard several gunshots from the trails, which are located just south of the Kansas River.

A description of the individuals in the park was given by a neighbor. Officers then began making announcements directed toward those individuals.

As the officers were searching the trails, several people made themselves known and were taken into custody, Munoz said.

One person was given a citation and released, but prior to leaving the scene told officers that he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

First-responders were sent to the scene. Munoz said the person who suffered the wound was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be minor.

