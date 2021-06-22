Advertisement

No injuries reported when car flips onto its top late Monday southeast of Topeka

An 18-year-old woman escaped injury when the sport utility vehicle she was driving crashed and flipped onto its top late Monday southeast of Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old woman escaped injury when the sport utility vehicle she was driving crashed and flipped onto its top late Monday southeast of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of S.E. Shawnee Heights Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Christian said a silver 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara was southbound on Shawnee Heights Road when it left the roadway to the right, drove into the ditch, struck a driveway and flipped upside down.

The driver wasn’t injured and the vehicle was towed away because of the damage it sustained.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee Heights Fire District and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

