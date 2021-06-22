Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office phone lines to go down Thursday morning

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Phone lines to the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office will be down for about half an hour on Thursday morning.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, June 24, it will undergo equipment changes on its office phones. It said the changes will require the phone lines to go down for about 30 minutes between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 911 services will not be affected. It said if residents need to contact the office during that time, they can come to the office in person or try calling in later once services have been restored.

The Sheriff’s Office said if residents have an emergency or an issue that needs immediate attention, they should call 911.

