Neighbors on edge after shots hit houses overnight in Highland Park area

By Phil Anderson
Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a Highland Park neighborhood say their block used to be quiet and peaceful.

But they were on edge Tuesday morning after gunfire erupted in the middle of the night, striking two occupied houses.

The residents, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the shots rang out at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of S.E. Colorado Avenue. The location is a block west of Highland Park High School.

Topeka police officers were canvassing the block on Tuesday morning, visiting with neighbors and knocking on doors to get more information.

Neighbors told 13 NEWS between six and eight shots rang out early Tuesday. Neighbors said the shots may have been fired from vehicles that were in the neighborhood.

Police at the scene said two houses appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported and police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

