Man sentenced to prison for fatal drunken driving crash

By Associated Press
Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man with previous drunken driving convictions has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for a crash that killed a woman in 2018.

Monty Carpenter Jr., 36, was sentenced Monday to 76 months in prison in the death of 56-year-old Marsha Oglesby. He will serve three years of supervised release after he’s released from prison, and was ordered to pay $7,600 in restitution.

Police said Carpenter was under the influence of alcohol when he ran a red light and hit Oglesby’s car on Sept. 3, 2018, in Wichita.

He pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Court records show Carpenter has three previous convictions for drunk driving, KAKE-TV reported.

