Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute 2,200 grams of meth

By Sarah Motter
Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute around 2,200 grams of methamphetamine in Wichita.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Richard H. Adams, IV, 29, has been sentenced to 144 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a Class A felony.

According to court documents, Adams was pulled over in Nebraska by a state trooper in 2019 for speeding. Slinkard said a search of the vehicle found what was later determined to be at least 2,200 grams of methamphetamine. He said two loaded firearms that belonged to Adams and $11,300 were also found. Adams admitted that he planned to transport the methamphetamine to Wichita for distribution.

“The arrest, prosecution, and resolution of this case demonstrate an effective collaboration between law enforcement and federal prosecutors. Their efforts prevented a dangerous, illicit substance from reaching our communities and caused the perpetrator to have to pay for his crime,” said Slinkard.

Slinkard said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nebraska Highway Patrol investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Treaster and Katie Andrusak prosecuted the case.

