Man in custody after domestic disturbance in west Topeka parking lot

By Phil Anderson
Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody late Tuesday morning following a domestic disturbance in a west Topeka parking lot, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday in a shopping center parking lot on the southwest corner of S.W. 10th Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

Topeka police officers were called to that location after receiving reports of a fight in progress.

Topeka police Sgt. Scott Scurlock said responding officers saw a man “beating” on a woman at the location.

Scurlock said the man then fled north across S.W. 10th Avenue, where police caught up with him in a grassy area on the south edge of Gage Park.

Scurlock said officers used a Taser as they took the man into custody. Though the man wasn’t complaining of any injuries, Scurlock said, he was taken to a local hospital for observation in keeping with police policy.

It wasn’t immediately known if the woman required hospital treatment.

At least three Topeka police units were on the scene, and officers were interviewing witnesses following the incident in the parking lot between the Dillons and Walgreens stores on the north end of the shopping center.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

