Man arrested after police say he threatened men with gun outside Manhattan bar

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested early Sunday after authorities said he threatened two men with a gun outside a Manhattan bar.

According to Riley County police reports, the incident was reported around 1:26 a.m. Sunday outside Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.

The bar is located in the Aggieville section of Manhattan.

Two men, ages 19 and 21, were listed as the victims in the case.

Eugenio Rodriguez, 22, of Fort Riley, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault in the case, Riley County police officials said.

Rodriguez was released from the Riley County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond, according to Riley County police reports.

