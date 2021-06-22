Advertisement

Man arrested after police say he threatened men with gun outside Manhattan bar

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after authorities said he threatened two men with a...
A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after authorities said he threatened two men with a gun outside a Manhattan bar.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested early Sunday after authorities said he threatened two men with a gun outside a Manhattan bar.

According to Riley County police reports, the incident was reported around 1:26 a.m. Sunday outside Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.

The bar is located in the Aggieville section of Manhattan.

Two men, ages 19 and 21, were listed as the victims in the case.

Eugenio Rodriguez, 22, of Fort Riley, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault in the case, Riley County police officials said.

Rodriguez was released from the Riley County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond, according to Riley County police reports.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Jimmy Landis
Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.

Latest News

A semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashed early Tuesday on Interstate 35 on the Kansas...
Semi hauling alcoholic beverages crashes on turnpike near El Dorado
Humidity stays low
Much hotter today, humidity remains low
Community members petition to raise Shawnee Co. lifeguards’ pay
Community members petition to raise Shawnee Co. lifeguards’ pay
TPD arrest individual for shooting at group