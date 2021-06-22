Advertisement

Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.

North Alvernon Way is closed from East Grant Road to East Fort Lowell Road and East Glenn...
North Alvernon Way is closed from East Grant Road to East Fort Lowell Road and East Glenn Street is closed from North Palo Verde Avenue to North Columbus Boulevard.
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just days away from one of the largest events the City of Topeka will host all year, a water main break nearby could hinder the flow of traffic to it.

Road crews have closed down S. Topeka Blvd. from 42nd to 45th in both directions late Tuesday morning.

According to the Topeka Police Dept., “numerous pipes have burst” in the area.

The stretch of roadway is a main artery to Heartland Motorsports Park, which will host the Heartland Country Stampede this weekend.

The “Thunder in the Heartland” airshow is also scheduled to happen at nearby Forbes Field this weekend as well.

TPD says the closure is expecting to last at least 10 hours and is asking the public to avoid the area.

No word if officials think this will have any effect on the upcoming multi-day music festival and air show.

This is a developing story.

13 NEWS has a crew on scene and additional details are forthcoming.

