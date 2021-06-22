Advertisement

KU’s Bryce Hoppel qualifies for 2021 Olympics in 800-meter

Bryce Hoppel, of the United States smiles after a men's 800 meter semifinal at the World...
Bryce Hoppel, of the United States smiles after a men's 800 meter semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WIBW) - Former University of Kansas track star Bryce Hoppel has punched his ticket to Tokyo.

Hoppel finished third in the 800m finals at the U.S. Olympic Trials Monday to qualify for the 2021 Olympics.

“I just had to give it everything I had,” Hoppel said after the race. “That wasn’t me out there, that was all my support. My family, my friends, my coaches, just everybody. I left it all out there. Glad to represent the incredible United States and just my family and everybody.”

Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy took first with a time of 1:43.17, followed by NCAA champion Isaiah Jewett at 1:43.85.

Hoppel clocked in at 1:44.14 for the third and final Team USA spot.

“It’s just an incredible feeling,” Hoppel said. “These guys pushed the pace, and it couldn’t have been a better race.”

Donavan Brazier, reigning world champion and American record-holder in the 800m, faltered in the final 200m to slip from first place to eighth and miss the Olympic team.

