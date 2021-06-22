The Kicker Performance Audio RV rolled into Topeka Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kicker vehicle rolled into Topeka on Tuesday afternoon, their company is the major sponsor of the area’s largest music festival.

The Kicker Country Stampede is here! The Kicker performance audio vehicle is an extreme RV unit filled with Kicker exhibits and gear, so you can expect tunes to kick off pretty soon.

“We didn’t have it last year so we’re excited everyone is going to be here. Our biggest role is just going to be safety and public safety keep everybody safe,” Sgt. Josh Klamm with Topeka Police Department said.

Topeka police escorted headline sponsor kicker’s wheels into Heartland Motorsports Park.

“It’s always fun to have our motorcycle unit help do some escorts. Having the kicker truck come through town not only was it a safe route getting through here through traffic, but also just to display the kicker truck through Topeka so everybody knows the kicker is here and the stampede is starting,” Sgt. Klamm emphasized.

“Wow, where do you begin? I mean that police escort into Topeka, that’s like rockstar status. we’re completely jazzed about being here,” Kicker’s Associate Director of Brand &Sports Marketing, Roger Demaree emphasized.

Country fans will soon see what’s inside the kicker performance audio RV including 40-thousand watts of power.

“This is XRC, the Xtreme RV, as you see back here, that’s our big marketing rig. It’s you know we’ve got our boom room,” Demaree described. “We have all our exhibits of all the product that we offer. We have a demo vehicles, and side-by-side and just lots of stuff for people to see but more importantly come and talk to us, we got our people here and we love to hear from everybody.”

“We love what do, we’re passionate about what Kicker’s about and that’s providing all the avenues to listen to your favorite music whether it’s on your head, or in your car, or your truck, or your boat, or side-by-side and that’s what we want people is to share that excitement with us and be a part of live music,” Demaree added. “That’s really what it’s all about is reproducing that live music experience.”

It’s an experience Topeka police say they’re ready to help thousands of country fans enjoy, “we’ll be here to ensure public safety there will be rules enforced such as DUI’s and things like that,”

“We’ll be looking for that outside and then inside obviously no weapons things like that. Again it’s just we’re just gonna make sure everyone is having a good time and everyone is safe while they’re in Topeka enjoying the festival,” Sgt. Klamm said.

The Kicker team is expected to unload their equipment on Wednesday.

