Kansas AG urges Congress to include Hyde Amendment in 2022 budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged Congress to keep the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer-funded abortions, in the 2022 budget.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has joined 21 other state attorneys general to write congressional leaders on Monday. He said he urged Congress to maintain the Hyde Amendment in the 2022 budget to ensure federal taxpayer funds are not used to pay for abortions.

According to AG Schmidt, the Hyde Amendment has received wide, bipartisan support, however, President Joe Biden has taken out of the $6 trillion budget he has submitted to Congress. He said the ommission is a reversal of the president’s support for the amendment which dates to his years in the Senate where he supported the Hyde Amendment on at least 50 occasions.

“Nearly 60% of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, including ‘a majority of independents,’ and even ‘a notable proportion of Democrats,’” the attorneys general wrote. “Seeking the Democratic nomination for president, candidate Biden again affirmed his support for the Hyde Amendment. But then—forty-eight hours later—he reversed himself and denounced the Hyde Amendment.”

Schmidt said in the letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the attorneys general urged Congress to resist Biden’s efforts to remove the Hyde Amendment from the budget.

“The Hyde Amendment was first enacted in 1976 following the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, and has been reenacted every year since with broad bipartisan support,” the attorneys general wrote. “The key to the Hyde Amendment’s four-and-a-half-decades longevity is that its purpose is clear and commonsensical: it prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions (with exceptions), on the basis that a great many taxpayers object to abortion on moral or religious grounds and, therefore, it is unconscionable to force them to pay for abortions by using their tax dollars for that purpose. Congress should resist following President Biden down this path and should instead maintain the Hyde Amendment language in the budget it ultimately passes.”

To read the full letter sent to congressional leaders, click HERE.

