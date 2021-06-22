It Takes A Village Inc. dance camp connects with community leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It Takes A Village Inc. dance camp is connecting with community leaders.

They’re hosting ‘Talk Tuesdays’ - inviting business owners and community leaders to speak to the youth center’s dance camp.

13′s own Danielle Martin was among the featured guests on Tuesday. Danielle shared her experience as a reporter and gave the campers some tips on chasing their dreams.

Founder Steve Massey says Talk Tuesdays is a space for his youth group to ask questions and build relationships within the community.

“Talk Tuesday’s is something I wanted to do for the young people. Last year it was just business owners or business leaders in the community,” Massey said. “There are no role models in those things. I just want to be able to provide them someone they can touch, feel, and talk to that has experience something greater than what they’re going through right now.”

“If they see someone like yourself who comes from Houston and comes to Topeka and talks Topeka up, they can be like I can go somewhere else and do the same thing that Ms. Danielle is doing but I can do it in my career here, and that’s the most important thing,” Massey added.

The dance camp includes youth from the ages of 8 to 18 years old.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.