Geary Co. prepares for 49th Sundown Salute

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County is preparing for its 49th Annual Sundown Salute on July 3.

The Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a Facebook post that the 49th Annual Sundown Salute will be held on July 3 and has several great ways to celebrate.

According to Geary Co., the Annual Freedom Run will kick off the event at 7 a.m. on July 3 in Heritage Park and will be followed by the Salute to America parade down 6th St. in Junction City at 10 a.m.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau said a veterans ceremony will be held in Heritage Park at noon.

The Bureau said a car, truck and motorcycle show sponsored by Central Kansas Ruff Ryders will open registration at 1 p.m. on Ash and Caroline Ave. It said the show will begin at 3 p.m. and trophy awards will start at 5 p.m.

According to the Bureau, two tribute bands will take the stage at the BirdDog Saloon at 720 Caroline Ave.

Lastly, the Bureau said Ottaway Amusements will bring two rides to Junction City, Freak Out and the Jumbo Elephants. It said Ottaway will also bring a funnel cake trailer to give everyone more great things to do to celebrate Independence Day.

