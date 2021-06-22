Geary Co. to apply for American Rescue Plan money

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County is due to receive $6.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding. On Monday County Commission Chair Trish Giordano said the governing body signed a resolution to apply for the funding.

Possible uses of the money are in sight, explained Giordano. “We have a couple of water districts that need a lot of attention and I think this is the time to do it. This money is not going to come again so we need to make the most of the monies to touch as many citizens as possible.” A lagoon for the Laurel Canyon District and Rural Water District Four has a couple of projects to consider. “Also we’re going to be looking at possibly buying some equipment to help the hospital out,” said Giordano.

