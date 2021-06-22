Advertisement

Free fans available at Topeka Salvation Army

Volunteers from Evergy handing out free fans at the Topeka Salvation Army.
Volunteers from Evergy handing out free fans at the Topeka Salvation Army.
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A free fan giveaway is underway at the Topeka Salvation Army.

Volunteers from Evergy are on hand from 9 a.m. to noon, then 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The Topeka Salvation Army is located at 1320 SE 6th Street.

The Salvation Army says those who receive a fan will need to provide some basic information upon arrival.

600 fans are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and certain age, income, and other restrictions apply.

The fans were donated by Evergy, and are intended to help the elderly and disabled cool down in the sweltering Kansas heat.

