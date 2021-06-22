Advertisement

Douglas Co. Sheriff searches for missing Reindeer

Ielo the reindeer was last seen near the 1400 block of N 1 Rd. near the Franklin Co. line.
Ielo the reindeer was last seen near the 1400 block of N 1 Rd. near the Franklin Co. line.
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas in July may have come to Douglas Co. a little early, a Reindeer is on the loose.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a missing reindeer named Ielo (Eye-low). It said Ielo escaped from a home in southern Douglas Co. and was last seen in the 1400 block of N 1 Rd. near the Franklin Co. line.

If you see the Ielo, please call the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 or 785-843-0250.

