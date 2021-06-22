Advertisement

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library to host American Girl Doll Auction & Outback Odyssey Bag Sale

FILE - American Girl doll
FILE - American Girl doll((Source: National Toy Hall of Fame))
By JC Post
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Every year the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library celebrates the American Girl book series by auctioning off an American Girl doll and the latest books. Tickets are on sale now through July 15. Tickets for the doll auction are $2 each. This year’s doll is “Kira.” In the “Kira” book series, she visits her aunt at a wildlife park in Australia. While in Australia, she encounters kangaroos, koalas, wombats and more. Kira even helps some of the animals.

To go along with the “Kira” books’ theme, the library is also selling Outback Odyssey bags! The bags include a free ticket for the doll auction (!), a snack, a necklace, an Australian stuffed animal, a recipe for the Australian snack, “Fairy Bread,” and a craft based on the Aboriginal clapping sticks! Bags cost $10 each and are of limited supply. Bags are now available for purchase when you stop by the library by July 15 or when registration is full.

Winners of the doll auction and book series will be notified by phone or email on July 22. All proceeds from ticket and bag sales benefit our book donation program - DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy. This program allows the Library to provide organizations, schools, daycares, etc., with free books for classroom and home libraries

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Jimmy Landis
Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.

Latest News

One in custody after domestic disturbance in west Topeka parking lot
California St. to close to northbound traffic in Topeka
SW 10th and Washburn Ave. to close June 23
North Alvernon Way is closed from East Grant Road to East Fort Lowell Road and East Glenn...
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.