Advertisement

Constable saves kitten thrown into freeway

The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.
The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.(Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office rescued a kitten thrown onto the highway Tuesday.

Constables quickly responded to North Sam Houston Parkway in Texas after receiving a call that a driver threw a kitten onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Lieutenant Dimitrios Fragkias found the feline on the road and brought it to safety.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” the Constable’s Office posted on Facebook.

HAPPENING NOW - CONSTABLES RESCUE KITTEN THROWN ONTO THE FREEWAY Constables quickly responded to the North Sam Houston...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Jimmy Landis
Driver arrested in wreck that injured two young children
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘abate’
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
FILE - Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
Kansas AG urges Congress to include Hyde Amendment in 2022 budget
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown