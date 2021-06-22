Advertisement

California St. to close to northbound traffic in Topeka

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka will close California St. to northbound traffic on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, June 22, starting mid-morning, it will close California St. to all northbound traffic between 25th and 21st St.

Additionally, the City said a single lane southbound from 21st to 25th will be open.

The City said drivers should use the detour route to Indiana Ave. for northbound traffic.

According to the City, this is part of Phase 1 of the NPL major pipeline replacement project. It said in a few weeks, Phase 2 will start and the median will be removed to make room for the traffic.

The City said when Phase 2 begins, there will be no left turns at 21st and California for northbound traffic and will be available to through traffic only. It said traffic will be required to turn left on 25th St. or travel through 21st and turn left later.

According to the City, the entire project is expected to take about two months and should be finished by the time school is back in session, weather permitting.

