Scammers feast on impatience to get your money

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Americans are impatient, and scammers are using that against us.

John Luebcke, Vice President of Citizens State Bank in Marysville, Kansas says people continue to fall for what he calls the “oldest scam in the book” over and over again.

“If someone is sending you money, and they want some of that back immediately -- it’s going to hurt you,” Luebcke during a zoom interview Tuesday afternoon with 13 NEWS.

That scam appears in many shapes and forms, but the basis of the fraud remains the same.

The scammer sends you a form of fraudulent payment, such as a bad check, and asks you to immediately give the money back right away -- in the form of cash or digital payment service.

The process for the check bouncing may take 48 hours, however, the transaction on your end is instant and final.

“There are no rules that protect you very well at all when your money goes out of your account and into somebody else’s account,” said Ed Mierzwinski, US PIRG Senior Director in a story that ran Tuesday on CBS This Morning.

“People want money quickly, it is such a different society than what it was when I started banking 25 years ago, everybody wants their money now, they want it the second it is sent to them, and that is what the scammers are playing on,” Luebcke explained.

Luebcke says instead of the problem getting better, it’s only getting worse.

He says a large number of these scams could be stopped if people would contact their financial institution first. Luebcke said all banks and credit unions train their staff to spot fraudulent activity, such as bad checks and other questionable transactions.

Luebcke says he feels the older generation is less susceptible to falling for this scam because unlike some of the younger generations “they are used to waiting.”

