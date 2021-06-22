Atlantic Resolve deployment leaves airfield along I-70 bare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you drive past Fort Riley, you may have noticed missing aircraft and troops from the airfield along I-70.

Fort Riley says the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade deployed to support Operation Atlantic Resolve in late winter of 2021, which left the airfield along I-70 almost completely bare.

According to the Army, the 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade replaced the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in April of 2021. It said the 1st CAB serves as U.S. Army Europe-Africa’s combat aviation element which is responsible for aviation assets of U.S. forces deployed in support of the operation.

“The Demon Brigade is excited about our rotation back to Europe,” said Col. Bryan Chivers, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade commander. “We look forward to strengthening our long-standing partnership with our allies and partners, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to NATO.”

The Army said the brigade supports Atlantic Resolve with units in several nations training beside allies and partners to show the nation’s commitment to peace in the region.

“Our Soldiers are well-trained and ready to support this mission, and our European partners,” said Chivers.

According to the Army, the majority of equipment and personnel is stationed in Germany, with a presence in Latvia, Romania and Poland.

