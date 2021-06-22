Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan revises visitor policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has changed its visitor’s policy and will not allow visitors to ICU and CCU units if its COVID-19 patient count reaches five.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan says it continues to aggressively respond to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic. It said hospital leadership has updated its visitation measures and continues to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates.

“It remains incredibly important that we adjust our visitation policy as the COVID-19 situation in Manhattan changes,” said Jennifer Goehring, Vice President of Nursing and Operations at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. “We continue to require all patients, visitors and providers to wear masks while in patient care areas.”

According to Ascension Via Christi, starting Tuesday, June 22, patients on its 3rd-floor unit, which includes medical, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation, will be allowed two visitors each day. It said visitors are allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and patients will be able to choose different people each day.

Ascension Via Christi said on its 2nd floor ICU and CCU units patients will continue to be allowed two designated visitors during their stay. It said in the event that COVID-19 patients reach in the unit reach five, visitation will be paused.

According to the hospital, labor and delivery patients will be allowed two support people during labor. After delivery, it said one support person will be allowed to stay throughout the patients’ stay and a second will be allowed during visitation hours from noon to 8 p.m.

The hospital said those that undergo outpatient procedures or testing will be allowed two visitors throughout their care. It said those seeking help in the ER will be allowed one person through the triage process.

At this time, the hospital said there will be no visitors allowed for patients that receive care for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, except for end-of-life situations or for those unable to advocate for themselves.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.