Actors at Helen Hocker Theater takes stage for first performance since pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lines are memorized, the stage is set and the actors at Helen Hocker Theater are ready to perform their take on Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility”, their first show since the pandemic.

“It’s much more comfortable to perform without masks on and it’s nice to be able to like use your stage freely and not having to worry about all the stress of COVID and all that,” said Noah Long, who plays Colonel Brandon and other roles.

Long is one of several performers who play multiple roles and the entire cast acts as the stage crew.

Performers say the show is a good test of their skills.

“It helps understand where different people are coming from but understanding different peoples perspectives and it helps you consider what someone else might be thinking going into a situation,” Long said.

“I love the show because it is a very different from what I’ve done in the past since there are no blackouts, all the scene changes are done by the cast members and I think I like that it’s very dramatic but also very funny at times,” added Jaden Patterson who plays John Middleton and other roles.

“It’s very interesting to see how late they’re trying to figure out their life like they lost their dad are trying to find love like a lot of things are going on and it makes it really good.”

Patterson said the play shows how much he’s grown as an actor.

“I remember being 10 years old and I was new so I was really nervous because I’ve never tried this before and it’s something new,” he said.

“Compared to now, I’m way more confident like I can I feel like I can do more things that I’m not as embarrassed anymore.”

Long said the best part is welcoming people back to the theater together with his cast.

“We all go to different schools and so it’s nice in the summer especially to get together and work on the show and have like different areas in bathhouse where you have the costume shop in the scene shop and actors all come together,” he said.

“It’s really fun to you’ll come together and have all those pieces start fitting at the end.”

The show runs from opens at 7 pm on June 25 and runs until July 3.

