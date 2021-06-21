Water main breaks shut down section of SE 6th and Rice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water main breaks have closed off several lanes near the intersection of SE 6th St. and Rice Rd, the City of Topeka says.

Southbound Rice has been closed off at 6th St and the northbound left-turn lane on the south side of the intersection. There is also a break on the northwest corner of the intersection, but it’s not yet known if any closures will be necessary in that area.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

