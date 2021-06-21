Advertisement

Washburn hurdler vies for spot on French Olympic team

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn hurdler is hoping to represent his home country on the Olympic stage,

Romain Henry will race in the 400-meter hurdles and 110-meter hurdles at the French National Championships this week.

If he performs well, he could earn a spot on the French Olympic team.

Not only is he representing his country, but also the Ichabods on the international stage.

“I’m representing the University in the U.S. which is normal, but now it’s kind of representing Washburn 8,000 kilometers away from Kansas,” Henry said. “I’m pretty proud and also Washburn gave me a lot this year. I had a big step up in my level this year. I improved a lot my times. So, in a way, a thank you to Washburn to help me to reach my goals.”

Henry will compete in the 400-meter hurdle prelims on Friday and the 110-meter hurdle prelims on Saturday.

Both event finals, if he makes it, would be on Saturday.

