Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn head golf coach Jeff Stromgren has announced his retirement after nine seasons at the helm for the Ichabods.

Stromgren steps down on the heels of one of the best seasons in program history. The Ichabods finished 12th at the NCAA Championships as a team, with senior Andrew Beckler tied for second out of 84 competitors — the highest a Washburn golfer has finished in the program’s seven NCAA Championship appearances.

“I feel comfortable that I am leaving Washburn with an extremely strong group of returning players along with a good group of incoming players,” Stromgren said in a statement Monday. “This should allow the team to continue to be a dominating force in the conference, region and nation. It has been a privilege to coach at Washburn University which is a wonderful and supportive institution and to have coached the fine scholar athletes who have been a part of our program.”

Stromgren,a 1979 Washburn graduate, started as head golf coach prior to the 2012-13 season. He went on to coach 75 players who have been named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, as well as 13 all-MIAA golfers, 11 team tournament wins, eight individual tournament champions and seven NCAA appearances.

Beckler was also most recently named MIAA Golfer of the Year and the Jack Nicklaus NCAA Division II Golfer of the Year.

A national search for Stromgren’s replacement will begin immediately, per Washburn Athletic Director Loren Ferré.

“Jeff has done a great job leading the program over the last nine years,” Ferré said. “From success on the course and in the classroom coaching All-MIAA, All-Region players including an NCAA Division II Player of the Year and the postseason tournament appearances he has been very successful and we wish him the best in his retirement and we’re going to miss him.”

“After 41 years of coaching basketball, football and golf it is certainly bittersweet,” Stromgren said. “I look forward to watching the progress of the program and of my current and former golfers. I also look forward to being able to spend more quality time with my family and grandchildren.”

