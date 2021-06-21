Wabaunsee Co. man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in death of two-month-old son

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wabaunsee County man has been arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in the September death of his two-month-old son.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says Cole Barry, 25, was arrested on June 16 in connection with the death of his son, which occurred on September 23, 2020. Barry has also been charged with aggravated endangering of a child, reckless situation to a child under 18, domestic battery, and knowing rude physical contact with a family member or dating relationship.

He is currently being held at the Wabaunsee County Jail on a $50,500 bond.

