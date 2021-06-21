Advertisement

Two arrested following traffic violation

On June 20th around 1:30 pm, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2001 Chevy Silverado...
By Victoria Cassell
Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On June 20th around 1:30 pm, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2001 Chevy Silverado for a traffic infraction near 150th and US Hwy 75.

The passenger of the vehicle, 34 year-old, Tiffany Katherine Draper, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal drugs. Draper was then booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

The driver, 28 year-old, Daniel Michael Bautista, also of Topeka, was arrested for an outstanding Jackson County District Court warrant and driving while suspended.

