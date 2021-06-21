Advertisement

TPD: Alleged truck thief arrested after firing at stolen vehicle’s owner

Troy Baker, 29, of Topeka was arrested Monday, June 21, 2021.
Troy Baker, 29, of Topeka was arrested Monday, June 21, 2021.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has made an arrest involving a stolen truck in North Topeka Monday morning.

TPD says Troy M. Baker, 29, of Topeka was arrested and faces charges for Attempted Aggravated Battery, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, and Criminal Damage.

Officials say Baker was located in a residence in the 1200 block of NW Jackson. According to TPD, the home “appeared to have had forced entry.”

Officers were called to the area of NE Morse and Kansas on reports of gunshots shortly before 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, no vehicles were found. Instead, officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Topeka on reports of a stolen vehicle.

Officials say the two incents were related, and officers later found the stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of NW Eugene.

Read Phil Anderson’s full report from the incident here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are...
KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick

Latest News

Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
A driver was critically injured in a crash in which a cement truck overturned on railroad...
Cement truck overturns on Great Bend railroad tracks, driver injured
Michelle Heslet (left), 32, and Shawn Rodecap (right), 35, were arrested after a narcotics...
Topeka pair arrested for drugs, child endangerment in ongoing investigation
June and Year Rainfall to Date
June 2021 4th Driest Since 1890