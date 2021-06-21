TPD: Alleged truck thief arrested after firing at stolen vehicle’s owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has made an arrest involving a stolen truck in North Topeka Monday morning.

TPD says Troy M. Baker, 29, of Topeka was arrested and faces charges for Attempted Aggravated Battery, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, and Criminal Damage.

Officials say Baker was located in a residence in the 1200 block of NW Jackson. According to TPD, the home “appeared to have had forced entry.”

Officers were called to the area of NE Morse and Kansas on reports of gunshots shortly before 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, no vehicles were found. Instead, officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Topeka on reports of a stolen vehicle.

Officials say the two incents were related, and officers later found the stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of NW Eugene.

Read Phil Anderson’s full report from the incident here.

