Advertisement

Topeka pair arrested for drugs, child endangerment in ongoing investigation

Michelle Heslet (left), 32, and Shawn Rodecap (right), 35, were arrested after a narcotics...
Michelle Heslet (left), 32, and Shawn Rodecap (right), 35, were arrested after a narcotics search warrant June 17, 2021.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Topeka are facing drug and child endangerment charges as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says Michelle Heslet, 32, and Shawn Rodecap, 35, were taken into custody Thursday, June 17th.

Officials say the pair was arrested after a search warrant was served in the 400 block of SE 34th by the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force and TPD Narcotics Unit.

During the investigation, officials say officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

Both face charges for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the intent of distribution, and Aggravated Endangering a Child.

Heslet faces an additional count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Rodecap faces additional charges including Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent of distribution, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Use of Communication Facility in the Commission of Felony Drug Violation.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are...
KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick

Latest News

Live at Five
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
A driver was critically injured in a crash in which a cement truck overturned on railroad...
Cement truck overturns on Great Bend railroad tracks, driver injured
Troy Baker, 29, of Topeka was arrested Monday, June 21, 2021.
TPD: Alleged truck thief arrested after firing at stolen vehicle’s owner