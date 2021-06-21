Topeka pair arrested for drugs, child endangerment in ongoing investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Topeka are facing drug and child endangerment charges as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says Michelle Heslet, 32, and Shawn Rodecap, 35, were taken into custody Thursday, June 17th.

Officials say the pair was arrested after a search warrant was served in the 400 block of SE 34th by the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force and TPD Narcotics Unit.

During the investigation, officials say officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

Both face charges for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the intent of distribution, and Aggravated Endangering a Child.

Heslet faces an additional count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Rodecap faces additional charges including Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent of distribution, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Use of Communication Facility in the Commission of Felony Drug Violation.

No other information was released.

