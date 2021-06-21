Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man

Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after he was reported missing.
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after he was reported missing.(Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The skeletal remains found in late April along the Cloud/Mitchell County lines has been identified as a 40-year-old man from El Dorado, KS.

In a release sent Monday from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, officials say the remains were those of Waylon Fort.

The KBI says Fort’s remains did not have any signs of foul play.

Officials say DNA from Fort’s remains were compared to probable family members to determine his identity.

Fort’s remains were found Monday, April 26th near Highway 9 and Country Rd. 757, east of Beloit.

According to a post on the Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office, Fort fled from a traffic stop on K-9 highway and 400 Road.

Read our original report about the incident here.

