Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Department, KDHE to host COVID vaccine clinic at Topeka Salvation Army

By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is teaming up with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to a Topeka neighborhood where less than one-third of the population is fully vaccinated.

The Health Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic at the Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Ave on June 26 from 10 am to 2 pm. The clinic is open to everyone, but the goal is to bring vaccines to the 66607 zip code, which is about 27 to 28 percent fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Informational pamphlets will be distributed to area homes ahead of the clinic so community members can read through them and think of any questions they might have. Infectious Disease Division Manager Derik Flerlage hopes that bringing the vaccine closer to the neighborhood will make it easier for people to get vaccinated. “We’re always worried about access to care, access to the vaccine, and so this is one of the ways to really bring the vaccine to them,” Flerlage said.

The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library will be at the clinic with books, and the Children’s Discovery Center will have a museum exhibit on display.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police were investigating the discovery of a man's body early Monday at a picnic table...
Topeka police investigate body found in Chesney Park
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
Two Topekans behind bars in Jackson Co.
14th and Kansas Ave.
Motorcycle rider killed Friday near Downtown Topeka identified
Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office posted this photo of Waylon Fort on January 21, 2021, days after...
Skeletal remains found in April identified as SE Kansas man
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Health Department are...
KDHE, Sedgwick County investigate illnesses at Splash Park after reports of visitors sick

Latest News

Live at Five
RCPD: Suspect threatened 2 with a gun in Aggieville
Community members petition to raise Shawnee Co. lifeguards’ pay
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
Washburn head golf coach to retire after nine seasons
The kids are part of a class at the Combat Air Museum.
Combat Air Museum holds Young Aviator classes for future pilots