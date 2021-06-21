Shawnee Co. Health Department, KDHE to host COVID vaccine clinic at Topeka Salvation Army

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is teaming up with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to a Topeka neighborhood where less than one-third of the population is fully vaccinated.

The Health Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic at the Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Ave on June 26 from 10 am to 2 pm. The clinic is open to everyone, but the goal is to bring vaccines to the 66607 zip code, which is about 27 to 28 percent fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Informational pamphlets will be distributed to area homes ahead of the clinic so community members can read through them and think of any questions they might have. Infectious Disease Division Manager Derik Flerlage hopes that bringing the vaccine closer to the neighborhood will make it easier for people to get vaccinated. “We’re always worried about access to care, access to the vaccine, and so this is one of the ways to really bring the vaccine to them,” Flerlage said.

The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library will be at the clinic with books, and the Children’s Discovery Center will have a museum exhibit on display.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.