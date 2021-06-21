Salute Our Heroes: Ed White raises thousands for charities at Fourth of July car shows

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ed White spent his career serving Topeka residents as a police officer.

Now, White continues to give back to his hometown by organizing the annual Spirit of Kansas Fourth of July car show at Lake Shawnee.

The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, near Reynolds Lodge, 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle on the east side of Lake Shawnee.

White, 75, has raised thousands of dollars for local charities during his years of sponsoring the car show.

He says he has enjoyed classic cars since his teenage years, when he attended Highland Park High School.

“I’ve always been a car lover,” White says, “from back in the day when I was in high school and got my first car.”

Soon, White began working on his own classic cars. He then started attending car shows and has been doing so ever since.

“I just enjoyed it,” he said. “I enjoy the people and I enjoy the cars and I’m still doing it.”

White says it “takes a lot” of preparation to put on the Fourth of July car show. He says he usually starts working on the show just after the first of the year.

Weather is another variable that can stop the car show before it even starts: “I’ve been rained out three times here,” White says.

The car show is held in conjunction with other Spirit of Kansas activities taking place on the Fourth of July at Lake Shawnee, including a blues festival, a water-ski show and -- later at night -- the fireworks display.

“We try to make this a family day,” White says. “I do it for the people, as well, so the community has a chance to come out and look at these cars. Some people have never seen some of these cars before, and it gives them an opportunity to come out and talk to the car owners.”

The main reason he sponsors the car shows, he says, is so he can show his appreciation and support for local agencies that serve the Topeka community.

“I’ve enjoyed doing this,” White says. “It’s an opportunity for me to t give back to the community and have a day out here at the lake where people can come out and enjoy themselves.

“Lake Shawnee’s a great venue out here. We want people to come out and really enjoy themselves. The money goes for a good cause.”

There is no admission charge for people who want to come and look at the cars.

White says he is grateful that things are “opening up” a bit in the Topeka area after some COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed.

Because of COVID-19, White says, “we were the only game in town” last year for the Fourth of July. Most other car shows had been canceled because of the coronavirus.

He said he wasn’t sure until about three weeks before the event in 2020 that he would even be able to sponsor the show.

Yet even with short notice, more than 100 classic cars made their way to Topeka for the show. Cars came from across the Topeka area, including Kansas City and Manhattan.

White served with the Topeka police department from 1971 to 1999, when he retired as commander of the criminal investigations division.

After he retired from the Topeka Police Department, he worked in the early 2000s as chief of security at the Heartland Motorsports Park before putting on his law enforcement uniform again with the Washburn University Police Department, where he served from 2003 to 2013.

White says he doesn’t make a dime from the car shows, with all proceeds going to the organization that is selected to receive funds from that year’s event.

Additionally, he says he sometimes reaches into his own pocket to help with last-minute expenses.

This year’s beneficiary is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, an organization that White participated in when he was a youngster growing up in the capital city.

Dawn McWilliams, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, said she was grateful White selected the organization to receive funds from this year’s event.

“There’s a multitude of reasons why we are so thrilled for this opportunity,” McWilliams said. “Mr. White is actually an alum of Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka, so that makes it extra special for us.

“He recognizes the need and the importance for the club in the community

for kids because he benefited from the club himself.”

There is no charge for spectators at the car show.

Those wishing to display their vehicles can register on-site starting at 8 a.m. the day of the event. The cost is $20 per vehicle.

White says all vehicles are welcome at the car show.

For more information, call White at 785-640-9915.

